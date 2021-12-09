Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / World Economic Forum in Davos set to go ahead next month

World Economic Forum in Davos set to go ahead next month

A logo of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) 
1 min read . 07:56 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The event will provide a key platform for global health leaders to meet with government and business at the highest level to move forward

The World Economic Forum scheduled for next month in Davos is set to go ahead even as Europe and Switzerland grapple with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections.

Multiple countries have implemented new restrictions, including Switzerland, which this week said anyone entering the country must present a negative PCR test and do a second test four to seven days after arrival. The government also expanded the use of masks and covid certificates, and urged people to work from home. 

The event “will provide a key platform for global health leaders to meet with government and business at the highest level to move forward," a WEF spokesman said in an emailed statement. “Switzerland is open to international travel and events, conducted under sensible and strict public health measures."

Switzerland on Wednesday recorded more then 12,000 new infections within 24 hours. The government on Tuesday decided to call in the armed forces to assist hospitals with patient care, transport and vaccinations. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

