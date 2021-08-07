World economy caps extraordinary return from Covid-19 collapse

The return of the U.S. economy to its pre-pandemic size and the second-quarter growth of the eurozone means the world economy has returned to its 2019 size, according to economists at Capital Economics and Oxford Economics. The eurozone’s stronger than expected expansion probably closed the gap in global output, said economists at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a think tank. The IMF expects the global economy to grow by 6% this year.

