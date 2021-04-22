Climate change poses the biggest long-term threat to the global economy, and if no mitigating action is taken, global temperatures could rise by more than 3°C and the world economy could shrink by 18% in the next 30 years, Swiss Re Institute’s stress-test analysis has showed.

In terms of the GDP impact analysis, countries most negatively impacted are the ones with the fewest resources to adapt to and mitigate the effects of rising global temperatures.

The most vulnerable countries in this context are Malaysia, Thailand, India, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Moreover, economies in Asia are expected to be the hardest hit, with China at risk of losing nearly 24% of its GDP in a severe scenario, while the world’s biggest economy, the US, stands to lose close to 10%. Europe may suffer slightly more (11%), while economies such as Finland or Switzerland are less exposed (6%) than, for example, France or Greece (13%).

Swiss Re’s stress-tests showed how climate change will impact 48 countries, representing 90% of world economy, and ranks their overall climate resilience.

However, Swiss Re Group, a provider of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, said that the impact can be lessened if decisive action is taken to meet the targets set in the Paris Agreement.

“Climate change is a systemic risk and can only be addressed globally. So far, too little is being done. Transparency and disclosure of embedded net-zero efforts by governments and the private sector alike are crucial. Only if public and private sectors pull together will the transition to a low-carbon economy be possible," said Jérôme Haegeli, chief economist, Swiss Re’s Group.

Swiss Re said if the temperature increase is contained below 2°C as per the Paris Agreement till 2050, then the hit to the global economy would be 4%.

The analysis also showed the benefit of investing in a net-zero economy. “For example, adding just 10% to the $6.3 trillion of annual global infrastructure investments would limit the average temperature increase to below 2°C. This is just a fraction of the loss in global GDP that we face if we don’t take appropriate action," Haegeli added.

