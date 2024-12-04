World economy to accelerate in 2025, but recovery threatened by higher tariffs, OECD says
SummaryThe global economy is set to grow by 3.3% next year as inflation continues to cool, but could falter if tariffs rise and governments fail to narrow wide budget deficits.
The global economy is set to grow at slightly a faster pace next year as inflation continues to cool, but could falter if tariffs rise and governments fail to narrow wide budget deficits, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday.
