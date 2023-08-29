World faces gloomy stew of debt, trade wars and poor productivity in wake of COVID-19 pandemic5 min read 29 Aug 2023, 05:24 AM IST
Record government debt, geopolitical tensions, and weak productivity gains may result in a slow-growth future for the global economy.
Record levels of government debt, geopolitical tensions that threaten to split the global trading system, and the likely persistence of weak productivity gains may saddle the world with a slow-growth future that stunts development in some countries even before it starts.