World food prices rise for first time in a year; sugar index surges 17.6% from March2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 04:08 PM IST
The sugar price index surged 17.6 per cent from March, hitting its highest level since October 2011. FAO said the rise was linked to concerns of tighter supplies following downward revisions to production forecasts for India and China.
The United Nations food agency's world price index rose in April for the first time is a year, led by higher prices for sugar, meat, and rice that offset declines in the cereals, dairy, and vegetable oil price indices. The overall price index is still around 20 per cent up on a record high hit in March 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine war.
