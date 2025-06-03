World growth to slow amid trade turmoil, OECD warns

The American economy shrank in the first quarter of the year, partly as a result of a trade imbalance as companies rushed to stock up on imports ahead of the imposition of new tariffs. Mexico and Canada, which are particularly vulnerable to a hit to their trade with their common neighbor, will also see sharp slowdowns in growth this year, according to the forecasts. The Mexican economy will grow just 0.4%, while Canada’s economy will expand by 1.0%, the OECD expects.