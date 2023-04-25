World’s biggest money managers are divided on inflation’s path

On one side are firms such as Allianz Global Investors and TCW Group Inc., which say the Fed and other central banks will prevail with their rate hikes, even if it means upending their economies. On the other side are the likes of BlackRock Inc. and DoubleLine Group LP, which question whether policy makers are willing to throw millions out of work, or say inflation will remain elevated longer than many expect. That means it’s too soon to bet on rate reductions.

