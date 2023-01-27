'Worst of inflation, growth and currency crises behind us', says RBI governor4 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Latest data-prints on growth, inflation and currency volatilities indicate that the worst for the financial markets and the world economy is behind us and that high interest rates for a longer period looks a distinct possibility going forward
Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, stated on Friday that the most recent data on growth, inflation, and currency volatility show that the worst for the financial markets and the global economy is behind us and that higher interest rates for a longer period of time are very likely in the future.
