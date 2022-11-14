NEW DELHI : India’s retail inflation eased to a three-month low in October, falling below the 7% mark for the second time in the current fiscal, primarily led by softening of food prices and a high base of last year, official data showed. Wholesale inflation also eased to a 19-month low in October, touching single digits or the first time since March last year, led by sharp moderation of food, fuel, and manufactured goods inflation, government data showed.



While monetary policy tightening is expected to continue by the Reserve Bank of India-led monetary policy committee going forward, the size of the repo rate hike may be tempered in December, according to economists.



Economists expect retail and wholesale inflation to ease further going forward led by factors like high base of last year, stability in energy and commodity prices.



Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 6.77% in October from 7.41% in September, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.



Inflation has remained over the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the tenth straight month. The RBI has projected inflation for 2022-23 at 6.7%.





Wholesale price index based inflation eased sharply to 8.39% in October compared to 10.7% in the previous month, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Monday. Wholesale inflation eased to single digits after eighteen straight month of double digit inflation.

“The moderation is primarily led by a strong base. There was an acceleration in sequential price momentum with food being the major contributor. Going forward, with the base effect kicking in, we can expect the inflation numbers to moderate gradually. The easing of global commodity prices and domestic WPI inflation is also supportive of moderation in CPI inflation. However, producers may not fully pass on the benefits of easing commodity prices to the final consumers in the near-term," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CareEdge.



She added that the MPC may be less hawkish in its upcoming December policy meet and go for a 35-bps rate hike. “Nonetheless, there is a need to closely monitor the impact of volatility in food inflation and impact of exchange rate on imported inflation," said Sinha, who expects CPI inflation to fall below 6% only by the end of the current fiscal.



Core inflation, non-food, non-fuel inflation remained unchanged at 6% in October, led by clothing and footwear, housing.



“It indicates that recovering demand, especially in the festival season allowed producers to pass on higher input costs to selling prices," said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist, CRISIL.



Food inflation eased significantly to 7.04% in October, after spiking to a 22- month high of 8.4% in September, led favourable base and moderation in prices for fruit, oils and fat.

Food inflation is expected to ease further in the coming months.



“The total area sown under the ongoing rabi season has risen by 16.5% YoY as on Nov 4, 2022, driven by rice, wheat, pulses, and oilseeds, auguring well for prices going ahead. Additionally, a high base is likely to limit a hardening in the year-on-year food inflation in H2 FY2023, even though perishables’ prices may remain firm in the immediate term," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd. However, she cautioned that the near-term inflation outlook is clouded by a few risks. “These include the recent sequential rise in prices of global commodities, supply disruptions for perishables owing to excess rains, and a robust demand for services," said Nayar, who expects CPI inflation to soften to 6.0% in November 2022 owing to high base effect.