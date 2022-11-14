WPI and CPI inflation ease sharply in October

WPI and CPI inflation ease sharply in October5 min read . 08:55 PM IST
NEW DELHI :India’s retail inflation eased to a three-month low in October, falling below the 7% mark for the second time in the current fiscal, primarily led by softening of food prices and a high base of last year, official data showed. Wholesale inflation also eased to a 19-month low in October, touching single digits or the first time since March last year, led by sharp moderation of food, fuel, and manufactured goods inflation, government data showed.While monetary policy tightening is expected to continue by the Reserve Bank of India-led monetary policy committee going forward, the size of the repo rate hike may be tempered in December, according to economists. Economists expect retail and wholesale inflation to ease further going forward led by factors like high base of last year, stability in energy and commodity prices.Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 6.77% in October from 7.41% in September, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.Inflation has remained over the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the tenth straight month. The RBI has projected inflation for 2022-23 at 6.7%.Wholesale price index based inflation eased sharply to 8.39% in October compared to 10.7% in the previous month, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Monday. Wholesale inflation eased to single digits after eighteen straight month of double digit inflation.“The moderation is primarily led by a strong base. There was an acceleration in sequential price momentum with food being the major contributor. Going forward, with the base effect kicking in, we can expect the inflation numbers to moderate gradually. The easing of global commodity prices and domestic WPI inflation is also supportive of moderation in CPI inflation. However, producers may not fully pass on the benefits of easing commodity prices to the final consumers in the near-term," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CareEdge.She added that the MPC may be less hawkish in its upcoming December policy meet and go for a 35-bps rate hike. “Nonetheless, there is a need to closely monitor the impact of volatility in food inflation and impact of exchange rate on imported inflation," said Sinha, who expects CPI inflation to fall below 6% only by the end of the current fiscal. Core inflation, non-food, non-fuel inflation remained unchanged at 6% in October, led by clothing and footwear, housing.“It indicates that recovering demand, especially in the festival season allowed producers to pass on higher input costs to selling prices," said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist, CRISIL. Food inflation eased significantly to 7.04% in October, after spiking to a 22- month high of 8.4% in September, led favourable base and moderation in prices for fruit, oils and fat.Food inflation is expected to ease further in the coming months.“The total area sown under the ongoing rabi season has risen by 16.5% YoY as on Nov 4, 2022, driven by rice, wheat, pulses, and oilseeds, auguring well for prices going ahead. Additionally, a high base is likely to limit a hardening in the year-on-year food inflation in H2 FY2023, even though perishables’ prices may remain firm in the immediate term," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd. However, she cautioned that the near-term inflation outlook is clouded by a few risks. “These include the recent sequential rise in prices of global commodities, supply disruptions for perishables owing to excess rains, and a robust demand for services," said Nayar, who expects CPI inflation to soften to 6.0% in November 2022 owing to high base effect.
The consumer food price index, which includes both manufactured and non-manufactured food articles eased to 7.01% from 8.6% in September. Food accounts for 54% weight in CPI.Inflation in the case of vegetables cooled to 7.77% in October from 18.05% in September and 13.23% in August.. However, edible oil inflation moderated to -2.15% from 0.37% in September. The rate of price rise for cereals hardened marginally to 12.08% from 11.53% in the previous month. Eggs reported a deflation of 0.18%, while fruits saw inflation at 5.2%. “While decline in inflation is a good news for the economy, continuous increase in cereals inflation does not augur well for the households at the bottom of the income pyramid, as they spend a disproportionately larger share of their income/expenditure on food products. Cereals and product inflation has been in excess of 5% since March 2022 and in double digits in the past two months. Another good news in today’s retail inflation print was a 29-month low services inflation," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings.The RBI led monetary policy committee hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points for the fourth time in a row on 30 September taking the policy rates to a three year high of 5.9%.The International Monetary Fund estimates India’s inflation at 6.9% in 2022-23 and cool to 5.1% in 2023-24. Clothing and footwear inflation remained steady at 10.16% in October, compared to 10.17% in September.Fuel inflation, however, eased to 9.93% in October, down from 10.39% in the previous month.After easing to below $90 per barrel in September, Brent crude oil prices are hovering over $95 per barrel amid demand recovery hopes as China lifted Covid-19 curbs. Manufactured goods witnessed continuous decline in WPI inflation to 4.42% in October from 6.3% in September.Fuel and Power inflation continued with a downward trajectory, and eased sharply to 23.17% in October, down from 32.61% in September and 33.67% in August. Crude petroleum inflation eased to 30.69% from 32.18% in September. Inflation for diesel eased significantly to 43.05% in October, down from 65.96% and that for petrol eased to 25.02% from 40.38% last month.The Union government had in May cut central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and by ₹6 per litre for diesel, costing the exchequer close to ₹1 trillion per year in revenues. Centre also imposed export tariffs on petrol, diesel, and Air turbine fuel besides windfall taxes on crude production to improve domestic supplies to ease inflation and cut the need for imports and lower import bill.Annual CPI inflation in FY22 stood at 5.5% compared to 6.2% in FY21.
