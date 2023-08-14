While the prices of vegetables, cereals and pulses rose sharply, the wholesale price-based inflation remained in the negative zone for the fourth consecutive month in July at -1.36 per cent year-on-year on easing fuel prices.

The month-over-month change in the WPI index for the month of July, 2023 stood at 1.95 per cent as compared to June 2023.

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was -4.12 per cent in June. In July last year, it was 14.07 per cent. Inflation in food articles surged 14.25 per cent in July against 1.32 per cent in June.

"Decline in the rate of inflation in July 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemical and chemical products, textiles and food products," said the report released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

Fuel and power basket inflation eased to -12.79 per cent in July from -12.63 per cent in June. In manufactured products, the inflation rate was -2.51 per cent as against -2.71 per cent in June.

WPI for the month of August 2023 would be released on September 14, 2023.

India's consumer price inflation (CPI), or retail inflation, for the month of July, is expected to shoot up to a six-month high, thanks to surging prices of vegetables, cereals and pulses.

According to a Mint poll of 19 economists, India’s retail inflation might have hit a six-month high of 6.50 per cent in July, sharply up from 4.81 per cent in June. The official data is scheduled to be released Monday evening.

As Mint reported earlier, since March, inflation has stayed under the 6 per cent mark, even dropping to a 25-month low of 4.3 per cent in May, before rising again in June.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the CPI inflation targets to 5.4 per cent for FY24 versus an earlier projection of 5.1 per cent. Headline inflation projection for Q2 of 2023-24 has been revised up substantially, primarily due to the price shock from vegetables.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasised RBI remains focused to achieve an inflation target of 4 per cent for a longer period. He said that amid challenges in the global economy, India has managed to keep inflation under control.

