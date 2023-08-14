WPI inflation at -1.36% in July, stays in negative for fourth consecutive month2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Wholesale price-based inflation remains negative for fourth consecutive month at -1.36% in July due to easing fuel prices. Inflation in food articles rose sharply.
While the prices of vegetables, cereals and pulses rose sharply, the wholesale price-based inflation remained in the negative zone for the fourth consecutive month in July at -1.36 per cent year-on-year on easing fuel prices.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message