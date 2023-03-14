WPI inflation cools to 25-month low of 3.85% in Feb1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 12:11 PM IST
- India's wholesale price inflation moderated for the ninth straight month in February to 3.85% on-year
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation declined to a 25-month low of 3.85 per cent in February 2023 on easing prices of manufactured items and fuel and power, government data showed on Tuesday. This is the ninth straight month of decline in WPI-based inflation.
