WPI inflation eases in July, but remains in double digits

NEW DELHI: India’s wholesale price inflation eased in July, but remained in double digits for the fourth consecutive month, as fuel and food turned cheaper even as prices of manufactured items picked up.

Data released by the government showed that wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation fell to 11.16% in July from 12.07% a month ago, as food inflation eased for the third straight month, falling to 0% in July, while fuel inflation declined to 26%. However, inflation for manufactured items rose to 11.2% in July from 10.88% a month ago, signaling manufacturers regaining pricing power as economic recovery gathers momentum.

Retail inflation had eased to 5.59% in July from 6.26% a month ago, bringing some relief to the government and the central bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), earlier this month, kept interest rates on hold for the seventh straight time to support the economy reeling under the impact of pandemic even as a split appeared among monetary panel members over retaining easy-money policy amid an inflation surge.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate, or the rate at which banks borrow from the RBI, unchanged at 4%. MPC members voted 5-1 to continue with the accommodative policy stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis. Only Jayant Varma expressed reservations about the policy stance, the details of which will be clear once the minutes of the meeting are published.

Growth continues to be a priority for the central bank, despite high inflation. RBI retained growth forecast for this fiscal at 9.5% amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic. Das noted that domestic economic activity has started normalising, with the ebbing of the second wave and phased reopening of economy. He said recovery remains uneven and needs to be supported by policymakers.

