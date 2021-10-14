WPI inflation eases in September, but remains in double digits

NEW DELHI: India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased for the fourth consecutive month in September to 10.66%, driven by a sharp contraction in food prices even as inflation of manufactured items picked up marginally.

Data released by the industry department showed that food inflation contracted 4.69% in September compared with a 1.29% fall a month ago, while that of manufactured products rose to 11.41% from 11.39% in August. With international crude oil prices hovering at $80 per barrel, fuel inflation remained elevated at 24.81% during the month, but eased from 26.09% in August.

Among food items, potato (-48.95%), onion (-1.91%), fruit (-1.27%) prices contracted, while prices of pulses rose 9.42%. Among manufactured items, prices of basic metals (26.71%), textiles (16.81%) rose sharply.

Data released on Tuesday that showed India’s retail inflation eased to a five-month low of 4.35% in September, helped by decelerating food inflation, providing comfort to the central bank, which kept policy rates unchanged for the eighth time in a row last week to support a nascent economic recovery.

In its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review last week, the Reserve Bank of India seemed more comfortable about the path of inflation than it was in August, despite recent increases in global commodity prices. The central bank has cut its retail inflation forecast to 5.3% for this fiscal from 5.7% earlier.

“Going forward, the inflation trajectory is set to edge down in Q3:2021-22, drawing comfort from the recent catch-up in kharif sowing and likely record production. Along with adequate buffer stock of foodgrain, these factors should help to keep cereal prices range-bound. Vegetable prices, a major source of inflation volatility, have remained contained in the year so far and are likely to remain soft, assuming no disruption due to unseasonal rains. Supply-side interventions by the government in the case of pulses and edible oils are helping to bridge the demand-supply gap; the situation is expected to improve with kharif harvest arrivals," RBI’s monetary policy committee had said in a statement.

The MPC, however, observed that pressures persist from crude oil prices, which remain volatile over uncertainties on the global supply and demand conditions.

“Domestic pump prices remain at very high levels. Rising metals and energy prices, acute shortage of key industrial components and high logistics costs are adding to input cost pressures. Weak demand conditions, however, are tempering the pass-through to output prices. The CPI headline momentum is moderating with the easing of food prices which, combined with favourable base effects, could bring about a substantial softening in inflation in the near term," it had said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised its inflation forecast for India to 5.6% for this fiscal from the 4.9% estimated in April, citing growing inflationary risks worldwide.

IMF said policymakers need to walk a tightrope between acting patiently to support the recovery and at the same time preparing to act quickly if inflation expectations show signs of de-anchoring. “While monetary policy can generally look through transitory increases in inflation, central banks should be prepared to act quickly if the risks of rising inflation expectations become more material in this uncharted recovery. Central banks should chart contingent actions, announce clear triggers, and act in line with that communication," it added.

