WPI inflation eases to 11-month low in August2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 01:14 PM IST
With global prices for commodities and fuel starting to come down, economists expect domestic prices to cool further in the coming months.
India’s wholesale inflation eased to an 11-month low in August as non-food and fuel inflation showed signs of softening, official data showed.