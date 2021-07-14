WPI inflation eases to 12.07% in June after record rise in May

New Delhi: India’s wholesale price inflation eased in June to 12.07% from a record 12.94% a month ago amid decline in food and fuel inflation.

Data released by the industry department showed food inflation in June decelerated to 3.1% from 4.3% a month ago, while fuel inflation eased to 32.8% from 37.6% a month ago despite the recent increase in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas items.

Manufactured products inflation increased to 10.9% from 10.8% in May due to rising price pressure in sectors like textiles, apparel, leather, wood, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement, basic metals and fabricated metal products.

The wholesale price index (WPI) data will provide breather to both the government and the central bank. Consumer price index (CPI) data released on Monday also showed retail inflation marginally eased to 6.26% in June while remaining above the upper limit of the central bank’s inflation target for the second straight month.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) aims to achieve a retail inflation target of 4%, plus or minus 2%. Even though elevated inflation will put pressure on RBI, it is expected to maintain policy rates unchanged at the next monetary policy review in August to protect the nascent economic recovery from the devastating impact of the pandemic.

On the escalating inflationary situation, the finance ministry last week said the localized restrictions due to the second wave could have led to some supply-side disruptions, contributing to price pressures. “With the encouraging progress of the southwest monsoon, supply-side interventions in the pulses and edible oils market, and gradual unlocking of states with declining caseload would mitigate cost pressures going forward. However, rising global commodity prices, especially of crude and logistics costs, pose upside risks to the inflation outlook," it added.

Chief economic adviser to the finance ministry Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Tuesday hinted that the government is unlikely to cut fuel taxes despite petrol crossing the ₹100 per litre mark in all metros, as a cut in fuel taxes is unlikely to have a significant impact on retail inflation because of its low weightage in the index.

