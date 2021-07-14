WPI inflation eases to 12.07% in June after record rise in May

On the escalating inflationary situation, the finance ministry last week said the localized restrictions due to the second wave could have led to some supply-side disruptions, contributing to price pressures. “With the encouraging progress of the southwest monsoon, supply-side interventions in the pulses and edible oils market, and gradual unlocking of states with declining caseload would mitigate cost pressures going forward. However, rising global commodity prices, especially of crude and logistics costs, pose upside risks to the inflation outlook," it added.