WPI inflation eases to 21-month low in November
The WPI for November stood at 5.85%. This was the second consecutive month when WPI stayed below the double-digit mark.
NEW DELHI : India’s annual wholesale price index (WPI) inflation fell to its lowest in 21 months in November, driven by easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured goods, official data showed on Wednesday. The WPI for November stood at 5.85%. This was the second consecutive month when WPI stayed below the double-digit mark.