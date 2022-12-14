NEW DELHI : India’s annual wholesale price index (WPI) inflation fell to its lowest in 21 months in November, driven by easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured goods, official data showed on Wednesday. The WPI for November stood at 5.85%. This was the second consecutive month when WPI stayed below the double-digit mark.

Prior to October, wholesale inflation had remained above 10% for 18 straight months since April 2021. “Decline in the rate of inflation in November 2022, is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, basic metals, textiles, chemicals & chemical products and paper and paper products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said.

According to the data, inflation in food articles in November was at 1.07% against 8.33% in the previous month.

Food groups that saw a decline are vegetables (-20.08% in November this year vs 3.44% last year); eggs, meat and fish (2.27% in November this year vs 9.4% last year); cereals (1.07% in November this year vs 4.82% last year); pulses (0.56% in November this year and 2.84% last year); and fruit (-1.07% in November this year vs 15.50% last year).

The fuel and power inflation continued to fall sharply, coming in at 17.35% as against 23.17% in October, while in manufactured products, it was 3.59% in November. “Although global commodity prices have remained volatile, the recent correction in such prices is likely to augur well for the core inflation. Overall, we project the WPI inflation to print at 5.6% in December 2022, similar to the 5.8% seen in November 2022, before easing to sub 2% by March 2023, on account of high base, unless commodity prices post a strong rebound, following re-opening in China," credit rating agency Icra said in a report on the latest data.

The figures follow consumer price inflation (CPI) easing to an 11-month low of 5.88% in November from 6.77% in October with food prices seeing a sharp cooling. Apurva Sheth, Head of Markets Perspective & Research, Samco Securities said, “The US CPI (YoY) (Nov) actual number has come at around 7.1% which is lower than the consensus estimate of 7.3%. It is also below the previous reading of 7.7%. Markets are heaving a sigh of relief as this brings us closer to the actual Fed pivot of interest rates," he said.