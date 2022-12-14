WPI inflation eases to 21-month low in November

The fuel and power inflation continued to fall sharply, coming in at 17.35% as against 23.17% in October, while in manufactured products, it was 3.59% in November. “Although global commodity prices have remained volatile, the recent correction in such prices is likely to augur well for the core inflation. Overall, we project the WPI inflation to print at 5.6% in December 2022, similar to the 5.8% seen in November 2022, before easing to sub 2% by March 2023, on account of high base, unless commodity prices post a strong rebound, following re-opening in China," credit rating agency Icra said in a report on the latest data.