WPI inflation eases to 29-month low of 1.34% in March

WPI inflation eases to 29-month low of 1.34% in March1 min read . 12:14 PM IST
- The food index inflation eased to 2.32 per cent in March from 2.76 per cent in February 2023
India's annual Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation declined to a 29-month low of 1.34 per cent in March 2023 as input prices continued to moderate, government data showed on Monday. This is the 10th straight month of decline in WPI-based inflation.
India's annual Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation declined to a 29-month low of 1.34 per cent in March 2023 as input prices continued to moderate, government data showed on Monday. This is the 10th straight month of decline in WPI-based inflation.
The WPI inflation data was 3.85 per cent in February, 4.73 per cent in January 2023, and 14.63 per cent in March 2022.
The WPI inflation data was 3.85 per cent in February, 4.73 per cent in January 2023, and 14.63 per cent in March 2022.
The food index inflation eased to 2.32 per cent in March from 2.76 per cent in February. For the primary articles segment, the inflation rate cooled to 2.40 per cent in March 2023 versus 3.28 per cent in February.
The food index inflation eased to 2.32 per cent in March from 2.76 per cent in February. For the primary articles segment, the inflation rate cooled to 2.40 per cent in March 2023 versus 3.28 per cent in February.
Inflation in wheat and pulses was 9.16 per cent and 3.03 per cent, respectively while in vegetables it was (-)2.22 per cent. Inflation in oilseeds was (-)15.05 per cent in March 2023.
Inflation in wheat and pulses was 9.16 per cent and 3.03 per cent, respectively while in vegetables it was (-)2.22 per cent. Inflation in oilseeds was (-)15.05 per cent in March 2023.
Fuel and power basket inflation eased to 8.96 per cent last month from 14.82 per cent in February. In manufactured products, inflation was (-)0.77 per cent as against 1.94 per cent.
Fuel and power basket inflation eased to 8.96 per cent last month from 14.82 per cent in February. In manufactured products, inflation was (-)0.77 per cent as against 1.94 per cent.
The WPI measures the price of a representative basket of wholesale goods in India. The index is divided into three groups namely primary articles (22.6 per cent of total weight), fuel and power (13.2 per cent) and manufactured products (64.2 per cent).
The WPI measures the price of a representative basket of wholesale goods in India. The index is divided into three groups namely primary articles (22.6 per cent of total weight), fuel and power (13.2 per cent) and manufactured products (64.2 per cent).
The decline in the rate of wholesale inflation in March is primarily contributed by fall in prices of basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, minerals, rubber & plastic products, crude petroleum & natural gas and paper and paper products, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.
The decline in the rate of wholesale inflation in March is primarily contributed by fall in prices of basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, minerals, rubber & plastic products, crude petroleum & natural gas and paper and paper products, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.
The deceleration in WPI comes in line with the easing of March retail inflation.
The deceleration in WPI comes in line with the easing of March retail inflation.
Recently, India's retail inflation cooled to below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the first time in three months, to 5.66 per cent in March supported by a favourable base and easing pent-up demand.
Recently, India's retail inflation cooled to below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the first time in three months, to 5.66 per cent in March supported by a favourable base and easing pent-up demand.