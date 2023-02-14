New Delhi: India’s wholesale price inflation moderated for the eighth straight month in January to the lowest in two years as prices of fuel and manufactured products eased, official data showed. However, food inflation accelerated during the month due to the hardening of prices for cereals, fruits, and milk.

Wholesale price index-based inflation eased sharply to 4.73% in January from 4.95% in December, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Tuesday. Wholesale inflation remained in single digits for the fourth month in a row after 18 straight months of double-digit inflation.

This is in contrast with the consumer price index data released on Monday, which saw inflation surge to a three-month high in January, going past the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6% due to sticky core inflation and a spike in food prices.

However, economists expect wholesale inflation to ease further in the coming months even as retail inflation is expected to remain elevated over the next couple of months.

“The WPI inflation at 4.7% for January was lower than our forecast of 5%. Inflation at this level is down for multiple reasons, including cooling down of inflation under fuel and manufactured products… WPI inflation may be expected to trend further downwards in the next two months and could end at closer to 4% by March," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

The core-WPI inflation eased to 2.8% in January from 3.2% in December.

However, food articles inflation for both primary and processed categories intensified in January from the previous month due to rising inflation in wheat, milk, and fruit. The WPI Food Index, which has a nearly 25% weight in the overall index, saw inflation spike to 2.95% in January from 0.65% in December.

Food inflation under the primary articles category rose to 2.38% in January compared to deflation at 1.25% in December. Deflation in vegetables eased to 26.48% during the month, compared to 35.95% in the previous month. Deflation in onion stood at 25.2% in January, up from 25.97% in December.

Other key categories, including protein items under the food segment saw further acceleration in inflation during the month. Milk saw inflation increase to 8.96% in January from 6.99% in the previous month. Cereals saw inflation harden to 15.46% in January, from 14% in the previous month. Fruit inflation rose to 4.14% from 1.35% in the previous month.

Primary articles inflation rose to 3.88% in January from 2.38% in December.

Manufactured products, which account for 64% of WPI, witnessed continuous decline in inflation to 2.99% in January from 3.37% in the previous month.

Fuel and power inflation eased to 15.15% during the month from 18.09% in December.

“The USD/INR pair has weakened in the ongoing month amid outflows in FPI-equity segment, rebound in crude oil prices as well as the strengthening in DXY, which is likely to push up the landed cost of imported goods in February 2023. Nevertheless, we expect the WPI inflation to ease further to sub-4.0% in February 2023 and sub-3.0% in March 2023, supported by the recent softening in global commodity prices as well as downtrend in the wholesale prices of several food items in the ongoing month," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra Ltd.