WPI inflation eases to a 2-year low in January

“The USD/INR pair has weakened in the ongoing month amid outflows in FPI-equity segment, rebound in crude oil prices as well as the strengthening in DXY, which is likely to push up the landed cost of imported goods in February 2023. Nevertheless, we expect the WPI inflation to ease further to sub-4.0% in February 2023 and sub-3.0% in March 2023, supported by the recent softening in global commodity prices as well as downtrend in the wholesale prices of several food items in the ongoing month," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra Ltd.