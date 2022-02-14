India’s wholesale inflation eased further to a three-month low in January after touching a series high in November, on the back of softening prices of manufactured food products and crude petroleum and natural gas. The rate of price rise is expected to remain in double digits for the next few months on account of elevated international crude oil and commodity prices due to geo-political tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine, economists cautioned.

Wholesale price index-based inflation eased to 12.96% in January as against 13.56% in the previous month, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Monday. It is the tenth straight month of double digit WPI inflation.

Food articles inflation touched double digits, on the back of unfavourable base, which economists feel is a temporary phenomenon.

“The continuous hardening in crude oil prices exacerbated by the ongoing geo-political concerns, and its impact on the Rupee, poses the biggest risk to the WPI inflation trajectory in the ongoing quarter," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings. “… In spite of an expected reversal in primary food items, we expect the WPI inflation to print between 10.5-12% in the next two months, with the hardening in crude oil prices and its eventual transmission into retail fuel prices, delaying the expected dip of the headline inflation into single-digits to Q1 FY2023," said Nayar.

Crude oil prices stood at around $95.86 per barrel on Monday on fears of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, adding to concerns over tight global supplies. “Crude oil prices are expected to remain on an upward trajectory in the near-term as supply constraints linger on (also OPEC+ has kept its supply unchanged and struggles to meet its current production targets)," said HDFC Bank in a note on Monday.

After a gap of eight months, core-WPI inflation cooled back into single digits, on the back of favourable base. “We expect the core-WPI inflation to continue to inch downwards over the next few months," added Nayar.

Primary articles inflation inched up to 13.87% in January from 13.28% in December.

Under that head, food articles saw inflation jump to 10.33% during the month compared with a 9.56% inflation in December.

“Despite a steep correction in vegetable prices, an unfavourable base pushed up the primary food inflation into double-digits in January 2022, which is likely to prove temporary," said Nayar.

Vegetable inflation surged to 38.45% in January from 31.56% in the previous month, while the inflation in case of fruits eased to a five month low of 12.5% during the month compared to 15.09% in December. The WPI food index, which has a nearly 25 per cent weight in the overall index, saw inflation spike to 9.55% in January from 9.24% in the previous month.

Fuel and Power inflation inched downwards to 32.27% from 32.3% in December and 44.37% in November. Crude petroleum inflation eased significantly to 39.41% in January from 62.02% a month ago. Inflation for diesel softened to 56.68% from 68.05% in the previous month and that for petrol eased to 62.02% from 72.11% in the previous month.

Risks pertaining to fuel inflation remained with weaker rupee expected to make imports more expensive, further fuelling inflationary pressures in the domestic market. Rupee depreciated by nearly 20 paise on Friday to close at 75.4 against the greenback.

The Indian currency has been depreciating on expectations of US Fed Reserve hiking interest rates and quicker pace of bond tapering with inflation in the world’s largest economy at a near four-decade high. Higher US interest rates may lead to capital outflows from riskier emerging market currencies.

RBI-led monetary policy committee maintained a status quo on interest rates in its latest policy meet last week to support economic growth.

Manufactured products, which accounts for 64.23 per cent of the index, saw inflation ease to 9.52% in January from 10.62% in December.

