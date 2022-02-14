WPI inflation eases to a 3-month low in January

“The continuous hardening in crude oil prices exacerbated by the ongoing geo-political concerns, and its impact on the Rupee, poses the biggest risk to the WPI inflation trajectory in the ongoing quarter," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings. “… In spite of an expected reversal in primary food items, we expect the WPI inflation to print between 10.5-12% in the next two months, with the hardening in crude oil prices and its eventual transmission into retail fuel prices, delaying the expected dip of the headline inflation into single-digits to Q1 FY2023," said Nayar.