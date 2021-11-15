NEW DELHI : India’s wholesale price inflation accelerated to a five-month high at 12.54% in October, breaking the five-month downward trend as prices of manufactured items and fuel group shot up.

Data released by the industry department showed fuel inflation accelerated to 37.2% in October from 24.8% in the preceding month while inflation for manufactured items rose to 12% from 11.4% during the same period. Food inflation, however, contracted 1.7% during October as vegetable prices eased from their level a year ago.

While high petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices drove fuel inflation, high prices of basic metals, textiles, plastics and edible oils drove inflation of manufactured items.

Retail inflation marginally picked up to 4.48% in October due to higher-than-expected fuel and food inflation.

Fitch Solutions last week cautioned that despite one of the strongest growth outlooks across the emerging markets, policymakers in India are facing rising inflationary pressures, which will start to pose policy challenges. The central government last week slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 per litre and ₹10 per litre respectively, offering some relief to consumers on the eve of Diwali.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month raised its inflation forecast for India to 5.6% for this fiscal from the 4.9% estimated in April, citing growing inflationary risks worldwide even as it kept its growth forecast for the year unchanged at 9.5% for Asia’s third-largest economy. Fitch in its latest report maintained FY22 growth forecast for India at 9% and at 7.6% for FY23, which is slightly below consensus forecasts of 9.2%, and above consensus estimates of 7.4% next year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.