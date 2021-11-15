WPI inflation gallops to 12.5% in October

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month raised its inflation forecast for India to 5.6% for this fiscal from the 4.9% estimated in April, citing growing inflationary risks worldwide even as it kept its growth forecast for the year unchanged at 9.5% for Asia’s third-largest economy. Fitch in its latest report maintained FY22 growth forecast for India at 9% and at 7.6% for FY23, which is slightly below consensus forecasts of 9.2%, and above consensus estimates of 7.4% next year.

