NEW DELHI : Wholesale price inflation galloped to a record 12.94% in May after breaching double digits in April on the back of rising global commodity prices.

Data released by the industry department showed that while fuel inflation rose 37.6%, inflation for manufactured items increased 10.8%, and food inflation moderated to 4.3% in May.

Crude petroleum price rose 102.5%, which led to increase in prices of LPG (61%), petrol (62.3%), and diesel (66.3%), especially as the government increased fuel prices post assembly election results. Among food items, inflation of pulses (12.1%), onions (23.2%) and fruits (20.2%) rose, while vegetable prices fell 9% from their level a year ago.

Among manufactured items, food products (15.2%), edible oil (51.7%), basic metals (27.6%) rose significantly, while prices of tobacco products contracted.

The Reserve Bank of India is not expected to raise policy rates anytime soon with retail inflation that it targets still within its comfort range. “The inflation print for April at 4.3% has brought with it some relief and policy elbow room. A normal south-west monsoon, along with comfortable buffer stocks, should help to keep cereal price pressures in check. On the other hand, the rising trajectory of international crude prices within a broad-based surge in international commodity prices and logistics costs is worsening cost conditions. These developments could keep core price pressures elevated, although weak demand conditions may temper the pass-through to consumer inflation," RBI said in its latest monetary policy review.

RBI said the favourable base effects that brought about the moderation in headline inflation by 1.2 percentage points in April, may persist through the first half of the year, conditioned by the progress of the monsoon and effective supply side interventions by the government. “Upside risks to inflation emanate from persistence of the second wave and consequent restrictions on activity on a virtually pan-India basis. In such a scenario, insulating prices of essential food items from supply side disruptions will necessitate active monitoring and preparedness for coordinated, calibrated and timely measures by both the Centre and states to prevent emergence of supply chain bottlenecks and increase in retail margins," it added.

