WPI inflation remains in double digits for a second straight month in October

New Delhi: India recorded double-digit wholesale price inflation for the second straight month in October, driven mainly by a nearly 71% jump in crude petroleum and natural gas prices in the wake of the West Asia crisis, and an unfavourable base.

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With retail inflation already at a two-year high of 6.09% in October, the latest wholesale price inflation reading underscores how elevated energy costs are now feeding through the entire supply chain, piling pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates at its next policy review meeting.

Some analysts expect the central bank to hike the benchmark lending rate by another 25 basis points at its next monetary policy committee meeting, scheduled for 2-4 December. It had raised the repo rate in October to 5.50%, the first hike in nearly four years, from 5.25% to control rising inflation.

Inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) touched 12.29% in October, the highest in the new series with 2022-23 as the base year, up from 11.39% in the previous month, according to data released by the industry ministry on Monday. WPI inflation stood at -1.18% in October 2025, serving as a low base.

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Output Producer Price Index (PPI)-based inflation rose to 12.1% in October from 11.4% in the previous month, in line with elevated WPI inflation. The Producer Price Index typically measures inflation at the factory gate, capturing price changes before wholesale margins, transportation costs and indirect taxes are added.

Benign outlook With a durable resolution to the Iran war still uncertain, and below-par seasonal showers having impacted the harvest of summer-sown crops, analysts expect wholesale price inflation to remain in double digits for a few more months.

However, analysts reckon WPI inflation may have peaked in October. With global crude oil prices moderating from the October highs, following setbacks for US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party in the mid-term election earlier this month, and the rupee clawing back some ground against the dollar, they expect wholesale price inflation to start easing from November. A substantial moderation in WPI inflation, however, is expected only from April 2027 when the unfavourable base effect fades significantly.

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“The rupee appreciation and weak crude oil prices may soften wholesale price inflation in November to around 11.5%,” said Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings & Research.

Brent crude oil prices are hovering around $95 per barrel, having eased from the October peak of about $116. The rupee has gained an average of about 1.3% against the dollar this month from the October level.

“The narrowing spread of India’s crude basket and spot Brent prices over Brent futures also signals easing tightness in the physical crude market. That said, the risk of renewed conflict still remains elevated at least until the new US Congress convenes in January 2027,” said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings.

ICRA principal economist Rahul Agrawal expects WPI inflation to cool to about 11.6% in November and an average of 11.5% in the December quarter, before moderating to single digits in the three months through March 2027.

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Crude shock The WPI data showed crude petroleum and natural gas inflation jumped 70.8% in October, compared with 57.3% in September, lifting fuel and power inflation to 32.8% from 25.9% in the previous month. Price pressure in mineral oils also jumped — to 45.57% in October from 40.02% in the previous month.

Inflation in the two other major groups — primary articles and manufactured products — touched 9.24% and 9.54%, respectively, in October, compared with 8.67% and 9.76% in the previous month.

WPI food inflation eased to 8.58% in October, against 8.66% in the previous month.

Retail effect Elevated wholesale inflation feeds into retail prices as businesses and other intermediaries pass on rising input costs to final consumers. While the central bank officially aims to keep retail inflation within its 2-6% range, it also closely tracks other price indicators for cues on the direction of broader price pressure in the economy.

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Retail inflation quickened to a 24-month high of 6.09% in October, breaching the RBI’s 2-6% band for the first time since the new series with 2024 as the base year was made public earlier this year.

The large gap between retail and wholesale price inflation rates indicates not only differences in the composition of the gauges but also the inability of businesses to fully pass on rising costs to consumers, analysts said.