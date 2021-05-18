WPI inflation rises to 11-yearr  high  in  April

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ratings, said there is a growing divergence in terms of the global optimism related to the vaccine rollout, which is pushing up commodity prices and the weaker domestic sentiment, engendered by the continuing impact of the second wave of covid infections in India. “The likely trajectory of the WPI inflation supports our view that there is no space for rate cuts to support the faltering growth momentum, even as we expect the monetary stance to remain accommodative. We expect the headline WPI inflation to rise further to 13-13.5% in the current month before commencing a downtrend, whereas the core-WPI inflation may continue to rise over the next three prints to a peak of 10.5%," she added.