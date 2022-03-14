WPI inflation rises to 13.11% in February from 12.96% in January: Govt data

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) accelerated to 13.11% in February as compared to the 12.96% increase in January, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on March 14. WPI was 4.83% in February 2021. High WPI inflation is seen as a precursor to higher consumer prices as producers pass on rising costs to their customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, in January, India’s wholesale inflation had eased into a three-month low after touching a series high in November, on the back of softening prices of manufactured food products and crude petroleum and natural gas. The rate of price rise has remained in double digits in the next months on account of elevated international crude oil and commodity prices due to geo-political tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine, economists cautioned. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Meanwhile, in January, India’s wholesale inflation had eased into a three-month low after touching a series high in November, on the back of softening prices of manufactured food products and crude petroleum and natural gas. The rate of price rise has remained in double digits in the next months on account of elevated international crude oil and commodity prices due to geo-political tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine, economists cautioned. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Inflation in food articles, however, eased to 8.19% in February from 10.33%. Vegetable inflation was 26.93% in February, against 38.45% in the previous month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The high rate of inflation in February 2022, is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles and non-food articles etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in manufactured items was 9.84% in February, against 9.42% in January. In the fuel and power basket, the rate of price rise was 31.50 per cent during the month. Inflation in crude petroleum spiked to 55.17% during February, against 39.41% in the previous month, on rising prices of crude oil globally.

The Reserve Bank last month kept its key repo rate -- at which it lends short-term money to banks -- unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4 per cent, to support growth as well as manage inflationary pressures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

(With inputs from agencies)