BREAKING NEWS

WPI inflation stays in negative for 5th month at 0.52% in August

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 12:29 PM IST Livemint

  • WPI inflation stays in negative for fifth month at (-) 0.52% in August, food prices skyrocket

Wholesale price inflation remained in the negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at -0.52%. In July, the WPI inflation was at -1.36%. The negative rate of inflation in August this year is due to fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemical products, textiles and food products as compared to the corresponding month of previous year.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added shortly)

Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 12:32 PM IST
