WPI inflation stays in negative for seventh consecutive month in October

New Delhi: India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation fell to -0.52% in October, led by easing of prices of key commodities, according to official data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

October was the seventh consecutive month of WPI staying in the negative zone, largely helped by favourable base and downtrend in commodity prices, according to economists

WPI inflation was at - 0.26% in September, the closest to positive territory since March. In October last year, the reading was at 8.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Reuters poll of economists had estimated a 0.20% decline in inflation in October.

"The negative rate of inflation in October 2023 is primarily due to fall in prices of chemicals and chemical products, electricity, textiles, basic metals, food products, paper and paper products, etc. as compared to the corresponding month of previous year," an official statement said.

Food inflation slowed down in October. To put things in perspective, food inflation stood at 2.53% in October compared to 3.35% in September, and 10.6% in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Food inflation in October 2022 was at 8.45%.

Vegetable inflation fell to -21.04% during October from -15% during September, after surging 48.39% in August. Vegetable inflation during October 2022 stood at 17.44%.

However, there was a sharp increase in prices of pulses, onions, fruits, eggs, meat, and fish during last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, WPI inflation on primary articles stood at 1.82% in October, down from 3.7% in September. It stood at 11.17% during the same period of the previous year.

Other major groups like fuel & power and manufactured products saw a slight price increase during October, as compared to the previous months.

"The trend extended in October with WPI contracting by 0.5% with continued annual deflation in manufactured products and fuel and power categories," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"However, sequentially there was some uptick partly due to higher food prices led by cereals, vegetables and protein items. The deflationary trend in WPI could end in the coming months with the support of favourable base fading away gradually and expectation of subdued commodity prices amid global demand weakness," Sinha added.

Meanwhile, consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87% in October from 5.02% in September. Retail inflation remained within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) comfort zone of 2-6% for the second consecutive month.

The WPI captures prices at the level of production or manufacturing, taking into account wholesale prices, while CPI measures prices at the retail level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Going ahead, wholesale inflation is expected to enter positive territory due to rising crude prices and likely threat to kharif harvest because of skewed rainfall.

Earlier in October, RBI kept unchanged the repo rate 6.5%.

The RBI's decision on interest rate at the upcoming bi-monthly monetary policy meeting in December will not only depend on factors like oil prices, which is seeing volatility due to conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, and exchange rate, but also on the US Fed and European Central Bank’s decision on interest rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.