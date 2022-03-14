WPI inflation surges in Feb; remains in double-digit for 11th month

WPI inflation surges in Feb; remains in double-digit for 11th month2 min read . 02:48 PM IST
- The double-digit inflation in February was led by price escalation in energy, metals and chemicals among other non-food articles and manufacturing goods.
New Delhi: Inflation measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) remained in double-digit for the 11th consecutive month in February as the index jumped to 13.11% compared to 12.96% in January, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Monday.
The rate of price rise is expected to remain in double digits for the next few months on account of elevated international crude oil and commodity prices led by geopolitical tension surrounding Russia-Ukraine, economists cautioned.
"The global surge in commodity prices, including crude as well as edible oils poses the chief risk to the WPI inflation trajectory. We now expect the WPI inflation to print at a high 13-14% in March 2022," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd. "The timeline with which the WPI inflation will recede into single digits will be driven by the duration of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on supplies and commodity prices," added Nayar.
The WPI inflation in February last year stood at 4.83%.
Food inflation, however, decelerated to a 3-month low as food WPI moderated to 9.2% year-on-year in February from 10.2% in January even as it rose by 0.2% a month-on-month.
“Core WPI rose marginally to 10% YoY in Feb from 9.7% in January. This was led by rising global commodity prices. On a 2Y-CAGR basis, it increased to 7.9% in February," Morgan Stanley stated.
Experts said that inflation could surge even higher as the domestic price of oil has remained unchanged for the past four months, despite steep revisions in global oil prices abroad.
Petrol and diesel prices in India could jump by as much as ₹20 per litre as Brent, the global oil benchmark surpassed record levels amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, an HDFC Bank research report had said.
However, the entire increase was unlikely to be passed on to the consumers as experts forecast an excise duty cut.
“The inflation in manufactured products increased by 0.95% to 138.4%in February 2022 from 137.1 (provisional) for the month of January 2022. The increase in prices is mainly contributed by basic metals; textiles; paper and paper products; chemical and chemical products.
