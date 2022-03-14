WPI inflation surges in Feb; remains in double-digit for 11th month

"The global surge in commodity prices, including crude as well as edible oils poses the chief risk to the WPI inflation trajectory. We now expect the WPI inflation to print at a high 13-14% in March 2022," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd. "The timeline with which the WPI inflation will recede into single digits will be driven by the duration of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on supplies and commodity prices," added Nayar.