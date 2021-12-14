WPI inflation surges to record 14.23% in November

The surge in WPI inflation and the hardening of consumer price index (CPI) based inflation which hardened to 4.91% in November compared to 4.48% in October amid concerns about the durability of the economic recovery seen in the run up to the festive season would be a key consideration for the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India in managing the economy. Several nations including the US are currently grappling with high inflation at a time Omicron has introduced fresh fears about economic recovery.