WTO backs India's proposal to cut remittance cost: Developing countries to benefit most; vantage for UPI, say economists
WTO backs remittance cost cut: Reduced transaction costs for trade and business can make Indian businesses more competitive, contributing to overall growth. Lower costs could incentivise formal money transfer channels, potentially reducing reliance on informal methods.
India has garnered support from many World Trade Organization (WTO) members, including the European Union, for its proposal to reduce the cost of cross-border remittances, according to a report by The Economic Times. Except the US, most WTO members have backed India's proposal. A cost reduction can not only increase the inflow of remittance to developing countries like India, but also create vantage for the country's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for global penetration, economists told Livemint, while speaking on its impact on the Indian economy.