Home / Economy / WTO chief expects downside revisions in global trade forecast

WTO chief expects downside revisions in global trade forecast

Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
1 min read . 02:43 PM ISTEmma Farge, Reuters

With ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and related food and energy crises, the head of the World Trade Organization expects a downward revision of the current 3% global trade forecast for 2022

The head of the World Trade Organization told Reuters on Tuesday that she expects that global trade forecasts will be revised lower from the current 3% for 2022, citing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and related food and energy crises.

"We are in the middle of revising our forecasts now but it's not looking very promising. All the indicators are pointing to downside numbers," Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters in an interview. "Grosso modo the outlook is looking gloomy," she said, without giving exact estimates.

The WTO already revised down its forecast for global trade growth this year to 3% from 4.7% in April. It projected 3.4% growth in 2023. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

