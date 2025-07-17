After China, India faces US heat for export-linked subsidies at WTO
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 17 Jul 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Summary
According to a WTO document reviewed by Mint, the US has named four Indian product categories—lined paper products, oil country tubular goods, high chrome cast iron grinding media and 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid—in its latest countervailing duty probes.
New Delhi: India has come under America's scanner at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over alleged export-linked subsidies, joining a list of countries facing similar probes that had until recently focused on China.
