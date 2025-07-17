In its submission of FY25 earnings to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 22 May, Sunil Gala, MD of Navneet Education Ltd, said, “Overseas exports of stationery witnessed 12% growth instead of the 15% that was expected. Since our major exports are to the US, the final impact—positive or negative—of the US tariffs is unknown until the US finalizes tariffs for each country."