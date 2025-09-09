India faces WTO scrutiny over piles of long pending queries on farm trade, subsidy
A WTO report highlights India's backlog of unanswered queries on farm trade, with 186 pending since 2013. While India defends its subsidy programmes as essential for food security, developed nations view the delays as a transparency issue that could hurt global trust.
New Delhi: India has come under fresh scrutiny at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over its failure to respond to farm trade-related queries that have accumulated over more than a decade. The latest secretariat report shows the country has the longest list of pending queries at the WTO, with a sizeable number dating back to 2013.