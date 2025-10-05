WTO still vital despite fractures in global trade, says Indonesia’s Pangestu
As the WTO comes under strain, the way forward lies in balancing global engagement with domestic strength, sustaining faith in the multilateral trading system while building open, regionally-integrated economies capable of withstanding external shocks, Mari Elka Pangestu says.
New Delhi: Despite fractures in the global trading order, multilateral institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) remain indispensable, as they provide rules and confidence that keep international trade flowing, Mari Elka Pangestu, special adviser for international trade and multilateral cooperation to the President of Indonesia, said.