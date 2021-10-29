WTO members to quiz India on ‘trade distorting measures’ next week

In particular, with regard to Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), Japan said it understands that India does not yet need to totally phase out its production and consumption for the moment even under the domestic regulation Ozone Depleting Substances (Regulation and Control) Amendment Rules, 2014). “Moreover, with regard to HFC (hydrofluorocarbon), India’s obligation under the Montreal Protocol does not cover HFC, and Japan understands that there are no particular laws and regulations in India that regulate production and consumption of HFC. Against this background, Japan appreciates that India could describe the rationale for prohibiting the charge of any refrigerants into air conditioners only for imports. Japan also appreciates it if India could identify specific laws and regulations in India that regulate production and consumption of HFC, if any," it added.

