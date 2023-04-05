Global trade may grow 1.7% in 2023 despite war: WTO1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Trade growth should rebound to 3.2% in 2024 as GDP growth picks up to 2.6%, but this estimate is more uncertain than usual due to the presence of substantial downside risks, including rising geopolitical tensions and global food insecurity, the trade body said.
New Delhi: The world trade organization (WTO) on Wednesday revised its global trade growth outlook for 2023 upwards to 1.7% from last October’s estimate of 1% even as the war in Ukraine, stubbornly high inflation, tighter monetary policy and financial uncertainty continue to be a worry.
