‘Tariffs set by India for conductors inconsistent with GATT’1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:55 PM IST
India argued that providing duty-free treatment to all static converters for telecom apparatus except those used in cellular mobile phones does not breach its commitments under the ITA.
New Delhi: India’s tariffs for certain electric conductors used in telecommunications are inconsistent with GATT provisions, the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday said following a complaint by the European Union.
