New Delhi: India’s tariffs for certain electric conductors used in telecommunications are inconsistent with GATT provisions, the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday said following a complaint by the European Union.

To be sure, New Delhi can challenge the ruling in the WTO’s appellate body. However, the top dispute settlement body has not been functional since 2019.

“...India’s tariff treatment of electric conductors, for a voltage not exceeding 80 V, of a kind used for telecommunications, fitted with connectors, falling within the scope of tariff item 8544.42.00 ex01 of India’s WTO Schedule, was inconsistent with Article II:1(b), first sentence, of the GATT 1994," a WTO panel report stated.

GATT is the general agreement on tariffs and trade.

The panel rejected India’s assertions that its binding tariff commitments are set forth in the Information Technology Agreement (ITA), and found that the ITA is not covered within the meaning of the WTO Agreement and the Dispute Settlement Understanding (DSU).

The ITA is not the source of India’s legal obligations in these disputes, the WTO panel said adding that “India’s WTO tariff commitments are not static in nature". The Panel further found that India did not satisfy the requirements of Article 48 of the Vienna Convention, the report read.

India argued that providing duty-free treatment to all static converters for telecom apparatus except those used in cellular mobile phones does not breach its commitments under the ITA.

The European Union in April 2019 requested consultations with India concerning tariff treatment that India accords to certain goods in information and communications technology sector.

Later, Singapore, China, Chinese Taipei, Canada, Japan, Thailand and the US asked to join consultations.

As per global trade rules, seeking consultation is the first step of the dispute settlement process.