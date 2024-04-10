WTO sees signs of trade revival, but risks from fragmentation
SummaryWorld trade was seen rebounding this year and next as cooling inflation eases pressure on household budgets, but the recovery may be weakened by growing distrust and fresh barriers between some large economies.
World trade is set to rebound this year and next as cooling inflation eases pressure on household budgets, according to the World Trade Organization, but the recovery may be weakened by growing distrust and fresh barriers between some large economies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more