Xi Jinping and China face another tough year
The Economist 9 min read 03 Mar 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Summary
- Amid numerous challenges, will the government be able to keep a lid on dissent?
Every year on December 31st a glimpse of an impenetrable world is revealed. On Chinese state television, Xi Jinping delivers his New Year address to the nation (pictured). China’s netizens pore over the footage. On no other occasion do they get to see their leader sitting at what purports to be his desk. They swap analysis of Mr Xi’s collection of photographs, displayed on bookshelves behind him. And they parse his ponderously delivered words. “Along the way, we are bound to encounter headwinds," he said this year. Many will see that as an understatement of China’s woes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less