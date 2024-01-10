Xi Jinping risks setting off another trade war
The Economist 5 min read 10 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Summary
- Why Western politicians should prepare for a second “China shock”
China’s leaders are obsessed with lithium-ion batteries, electric cars and solar panels. These sorts of technologies will, Xi Jinping has proclaimed, become “pillars of the economy". His government is spending big to ensure this happens—meaning, in the years to come, that his ambitions will be felt across the world. A manufacturing export boom could very well lead to a trade war.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less