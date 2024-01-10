Xi Jinping risks setting off another trade war

China’s capital investment, which is more than double America’s as a share of GDP, is funded by its thrifty households and their saving piles. During earlier manufacturing booms, some observers had expected the country’s domestic consumers to use these savings to splurge on goods, only to be proved wrong. Consumers are likely to continue to prefer saving to spending. In 2023 private consumption rose by 10%, rebounding from a grim 2022. But most analysts now expect markedly slower overall growth in the year to come, owing to tumult in the property market and the government’s wariness about borrowing to support household incomes. In the absence of higher private consumption, “policymakers would need to bring the economy down much faster to correct overcapacity", says Alicia Garcia-Herrero of Natixis, a bank. “It would have to grow at 3-4%, not 5%". Alternatively, if the higher rate of growth is to be sustained, more goods will have to be sold abroad.