Xi Jinping’s belated stimulus has reset the mood in Chinese markets

Few companies have performed poorly enough to be left out of the rally. Although China’s securities brokers have been slammed by probes and restrictions for several years, the share price of Citic Securities, one of China’s biggest brokerages, has risen by 41% since the stimulus was announced. Shimao Group, one major developer that faced liquidation earlier this year, has more than quadrupled. Listed education firms, battered by a policy crackdown in 2021, were lifted by the news. Tech analysts wonder whether this moment marks a reset for China’s biggest internet firms, such as Alibaba and Tencent, the share prices of which have more than halved since early 2021. This revaluation of China writ large is bound to continue when trading resumes on October 8th. Just days ago the world was short on everything China-related, says Stephen Jen of Eurizon SLJ Capital, an asset manager. “Could the bingeing on Chinese equities be complete in one week?" he asks. “I doubt it."