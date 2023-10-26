Xi Jinping steps up his attempt to rescue China’s economy
Summary
- The president unleashes stimulus, appoints a finance minister and visits the central bank
When China reported faster-than-expected economic growth for the third quarter of this year, some analysts felt a twinge of concern. They worried that China’s rulers might now rest on their laurels. Rather than pressing on with efforts to revive demand, policymakers might instead wait and see if they had already done enough. The growth target for this year is, after all, only 5%. And the central government likes to keep its fiscal powder dry.